News4 Today anchor Holly Thompson met former First Lady Laura Bush during the event. (WSMV)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former First Lady Laura Bush was the guest speaker at a fundraising dinner in Nashville on Thursday night.

"A Night to Remember" raised money for The Bridge Ministry, an organization that provides hot meals to hundreds of homeless people under the Jefferson Street Bridge every Tuesday night.

During the event, Bush encouraged all of us to give back to our community and stressed that every child deserves a quality education and a safe and healthy childhood.

