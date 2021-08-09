COOPERSTOWN, TENN. (WSMV) - A former firefighter was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville following a rollover crash on Sunday, according to News4 partner Smokey Barn News.
The crash occurred on Flewellyn Road at Hummingbird Court around 5:30 a.m.
The driver was identified as Tyler Bowen, 29.
Bowen was ejected from the vehicle when it began to roll. The former Pleasant View firefighter landed in the roadway about 150 feet from the vehicle.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and working to find the possible cause of the violent crash.
“Tyler joined our team when he was young. He definitely put his heart and soul into it, one of those Firefighters that did anything that you asked him to. All we can ask from the community is for prayers that he pulls through.” Chief PJ Duncan Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department.
According to Chief Duncan, Tyler served with the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department for five years, from 2014-2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.