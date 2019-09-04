JAMESTOWN, TN (WSMV) - A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has led to the indictment of a former Fentress County government employee on theft charges, according to a news release.
In December 2018, District Attorney General Jared Effler requested the TBI to begin investigating of thefts involving Kellye Crabtree, 36, an accounts payable clerk for the Fentress County Finance Department.
During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between December 2014 and December 2018 that Crabtree used her position to steal more than $200,000.
The Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Crabtree with one count of theft over $60,000. She turned herself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $238,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.