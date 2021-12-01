NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Former federal prosecutor Sara Beth Myers announced her campaign for Davidson County District Attorney on Wednesday.
Myers, a graduate of Vanderbilt University, has previously served as Assistant Attorney General for the state of Tennessee and as Davidson County’s assistant District Attorney.
“It is a critical time for Nashville in terms of criminal justice,” Myers said. “The current approach is clearly not working. Systemic reform requires an unprecedented amount of community cooperation to both prevent crime and tailor our response when it does happen.”
Myers adds, “As a local, state, and federal prosecutor and a community advocate who has achieved statewide policy change, I understand where reform is needed and how we can make our communities safer.”
Myers is running against the current D.A. of Davidson County, Glenn R. Funk, who has held the position since 2014.
Myers resides in East Nashville with her husband, John Haubenreich, and two children, Thomas and Abby.
