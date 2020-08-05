HENNING ,TENN. (WSMV) - A man once of the FBI's "Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives" is back in Tennessee after being transferred from Wyoming.
Lohman Ray Mays, Jr., 77, escaped from the Turney Center Industrial Prison in 1984 after he was arrested for bank robbery.
Mays also has a criminal record out of five states for murder, armed robbery, and shooting and wounding a police officer.
On Tuesday, August 4, Mays was returned to Tennessee where he will serve the rest of his life sentence for a Sullivan County armed robbery.
