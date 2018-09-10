A former Fairview Police officer cleared in a deadly officer-involved shooting is now suing the City of Fairview, Fairview Police Chief Zachary Humphreys, and Fairview City Manager Scott Collins for publicly sharing his private medical information.

According to the lawsuit filed by William Terry Amonette on Friday, that document and a subsequent article published by The Fairview Observer on March 20 revealed he had filed for worker's compensation for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder stemming from his involvement in a fatal officer-involved shooting last year.

This isn’t the first time his name has made the news.

In Feb. 2017, Amonette was conducting a traffic stop when the suspect, Andrew Kerznar, took off, running over the officer's leg and dragging him behind his car for several feet.

Graphic dash cam video of that incident was obtained by the News4 I-Team.

+2 Case involving former Fairview officer dragged by driver set for trial The case involving a driver accused of dragging a former Fairview police officer with his car is set for trial. The trial is set to begin Feb. 13, 2018, nearly a year after dash cam video showed former officer Terry Amonette getting dragged by a driver he

Later that same year, Amonette was investigated for fatally shooting Jeffory Hughes in Sept. 2017.

Hughes reportedly came to the door with a gun when Amonette and other officers responded to a disturbance call at his home.

According to TBI officials, the officers demanded Hughes drop the weapon, but the situation escalated, and Officer Amonette fired his weapon and killed him.

Less than two months after the shooting, Amonette was cleared of wrongdoing and back on the job.

+2 Fairview officer cleared in deadly shooting A Fairview officer is back on the job just over two months after shooting and killing a suspect.

Around that time, Amonette applied for worker's compensation from the city for PTSD related to the officer-involved shooting -- information he believed would remain confidential.

According to the lawsuit, that was not the case.

Amonette said he was "identified...as being an employee suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder" in a document handed out on Jan. 20 at a public meeting called "Focus of Fairview" conducted by Scott Collins, a defendant named in the suit.

"The City of Fairview has its own policies and procedures; the City ignored those policies and procedures with regard to maintaining confidential employee information, and indeed, with regard to all of the other matters described in this complaint," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges that the information continued to be "made available through other sources at Fairview City Hall" and was further published in an article by The Fairview Observer on March 20.

The article used the information to report on a notice sent to the City of Fairview by their insurance company, warning that they were close to reaching their $2 million policy maximum due to the overwhelming number of lawsuits, worker's compensation, EEOC and other claims filed against the city.

"The Defendants acted either intentionally or with callous and reckless disregard for Officer Amonette's right to privacy, and shared private medical information with the public on numerous occasions," the complaint continues. "The City's policies, customs, and usage of handling private employee information in an arbitrary, inconsistent, and unlawful manner was the moving force and cause of the deprivation of Officer Amonette's rights."

In the lawsuit, Amonette also alleges that the city owes him 252 hours of overtime pay for kennel care and compensation for his work handling former FPD K-9 Lexi between Jan. 2016 and April 2017.

Amonette has worked in law enforcement for 16 years. He started working for Fairview police in 2013 and resigned in Dec. 2017.

He is now a deputy with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department.