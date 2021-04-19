NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The latest lawsuit filed against popular Financial Guru Dave Ramsey describes his company as operating like a religious cult.
Former employee Brad Amos is suing for fraud and deceptive representations.
Amos claims he was fired because he failed to agree with Dave Ramsey's religious views on COVID-19.
The lawsuit comes as another former employee sues in federal court, saying she was fired for having premarital sex.
Ramsey's company has not responded to several requests for comment from News4 investigates.
An email from the human resources department for financial guru Dave Ramsey shows a longtime employee was fired because her husband made disparaging comments about the company’s holiday party.
