NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials with the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville said a former employee used hundreds of thousands of dollars in parish funds for their own personal use.
The church just sent this letter to its parish this week. It said this discovery was made during a scheduled review of parish accounts by the Diocese of Nashville.
During that review, they found a former employee used about $117,000 for themselves in 2015.
The letter said the employee no longer works for them and they're working on repayment.
