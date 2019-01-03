CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former maintenance employee is accused of spending more than $1,700 on a school district credit card for his personal use.
Shay Patterson, who previously worked for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, was indicted last month on one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office began investigating the case after school system employees reported questionable purchases that happened between March and May of last year.
Patterson is accused of using his card to pay for a private remodeling project, fuel, cigarettes, auto insurance and a driver's license renewal. According to the report, Patterson was not charged sales tax for the remodeling supplies because he used the school system's tax-exempt status.
Patterson paid $1,750 to the school system back in May. He admitted to investigators that he used the card because he was in financial hardship. He was fired from the school system on May 17, 2018.
The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System issued this statement on Thursday:
Last May, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System auditors became aware of 31 questionable charges made by Shay William Patterson on a system procurement card between March and May of 2018. After an investigation by the School System, the employee reimbursed the system for the $1,896.30 he charged to the card. He was terminated on May 17, 2018 as a light equipment operator and groundskeeper. Following state law, the system turned its investigation report and actions over to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and the District Attorney’s office in May.
The school district also shared this list of procurement card guidelines.
