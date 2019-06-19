HANCOCK COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A former corrections officer has been indicted in an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into alleged sexual misconduct with an inmate.
According to the TBI, the investigation began when agents learned that 24-year-old Jacob Cole Heck was providing tobacco to a female inmate in the Hancock County Jail in exchange for sexual contact. Heck was subsequently terminated by Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday, a grand jury indicted Heck on one count of official misconduct. Heck turned himself into the Hancock County Jail on Wednesday. Bond was set at $10,000.
