HICKMAN CO., TN (WSMV) — A former Hickman County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken into custody Thursday morning after shooting at cars in the parking lot of the Sheriff's office.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Officials tell News4 that Jody Simmons, the former deputy, entered the back parking lot of the Sheriff's office armed with a shotgun.
Simmons reportedly fired a shot and hit two unmarked Hickman County Sheriff's Office vehicles/
Officials say deputies on scene "challenged" Simmons, who then gave up his weapon. He was taken into custody without incident. Nobody was injured.
It is unclear what charges Simmons is facing at this time, but officials tell News4 there will be numerous charges, some of which will be severe.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
