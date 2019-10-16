NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After his wife was shot inside a Nashville hotel room, her husband claims neither of them pulled the trigger, even though no one else was there.
“She said I hit her in the head with the phone. Two days later, we went to court, and it was all taken care of. She dropped the charges.” Randy Austin testified to a prior domestic battery charge, pressed by one of his previous wives, during his own bond hearing Wednesday. This time, he is accused of attempting to kill his fifth and current wife. His attorney moved to reduce his bond, which a judge denied.
Judge Ana Escobar did, however, bind Austin’s case over to a grand jury, after hearing testimony from hotel employees and crime scene investigators who saw and heard evidence of what happened in his hotel room on the 7th floor of the Holston House on October 3.
“It puts her in a very low and in a defensive position in that room. And that position being this: arm up, head turned,” Lynette Mace demonstrated the position she said evidence tells her Austin’s wife was in when she was shot. She said the blood in the room and the victim’s gunshot wounds to the wrist and head indicate she was shielding herself from the shooter.
“What I predominantly heard was an angry men yelling at a lady,” Connie Littrell testified. She is a front desk employee at the Holston House, She said the phone rang from room 719 multiple times the afternoon of October 3. The first three times she heard arguing than a loud noise she couldn’t identify. Eventually, she said, Austin called the front desk frantically telling them his wife had been ‘shocked.’ The assistant manager of customer services said he went up to the room to find her shot.
“’Please don't leave me, please don't leave me. I love you please don't leave me,” Keith Jacobs testified Austin was screaming, as he stood over his wife’s body, who was covered in blood, holding her hand.
Austin’s cousin testified to one of their phone calls from jail. “He said, ‘I hope no one believes I've done this.’ And I said, ‘well, no one that knows you believes you've done this.’ And he said, 'good. because I didn't.'”
The victim’s brother took the stand first Wednesday. He said Austin’s wife can now open her eyes, but has not spoken since the shooting. Doctors don’t know if she will ever regain function of the left side of her body.
