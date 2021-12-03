Matthew Cox

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Deputies in Montgomery County have arrested and charged a former deputy with domestic related harassment and stalking. Earlier today, Deputy Matthew Cox was officially released from employment at the Sheriff's office. 

Authorities say they were notified on November 29th that an employee might be involved in a stalking and harassment incident. The office says they placed Cox on administrative leave on December 1st. The District Attorney's office says they may seek charges of 'official misconduct' as well. 

A judge has ordered Cox to be eligible for parole after a mandatory 12-hour hold. The Sheriff's office says Cox began working for the department in September 2019 as an SRO. In November 2020, Cox transferred to the Warrants division. 

