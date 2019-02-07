A former dance instructor pled guilty on Thursday to statutory rape charges in Davidson County Criminal Court.

Ross McCord pled guilty to one count of statutory rape by an authority figure and received an eight-year sentence.

McCord, a former instructor at a Franklin dance studio, will be required to be on the sex offender registry for life and is forbidden to have contact with the victim, a 14-year-old girl.

Franklin Police began an investigation after the girl’s parents came forward in 2017 with information about McCord and their daughter.

McCord pled guilty earlier this year on two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure for charges filed in Williamson County. He was also sentenced to eight years in prison.

During the Williamson County court hearing, McCord apologized for his actions.