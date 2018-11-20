NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A former PTO president for Cumberland Middle School hasd been indicted on theft charges, according to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.
Investigators determined LaRon Bridgeforth stole at least $17,724.80 over a two year period beginning in October 2014. The investigation began when Metro Nashville Public Schools audit department reported questionable transactions in the PTO bank records. When the transactions were discovered, the PTO operations at the school were suspended.
The majority of the cash, over $17,000, was withdrawn from the PTO bank account and kept by Bridgeforth in a private bank account. Bridgeforth reportedly withdrew $1,000 while vacationing with his family in Florida, and used about $700 to purchase two gift cards for his personal benefit.
Bridgeforth was indicted by the Davidson County grand jury on one count of theft over $10,000 in August 2018.
“School support organizations, such as PTOs, are required by state law to ensure that funds are safeguarded,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “In this situation, more oversight was needed. This includes separating financial responsibilities and retaining adequate documentation for spending and withdrawals.”
The Comptroller's Office is reminding all citizens if they suspect fraud, waste, or abuse of public money to contact their office at 1 (800) 232-5454 or file a report online, by clicking here.
