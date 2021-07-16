NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nine charges were revealed against the former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director. Charges include civil rights violations, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women that he supervised.
A federal grand jury charged 59-year-old Michael Harvel from Crossville on Monday and was arrested by FBI agents at his home Friday morning.
According to the indictment, Harvel's duties included supervising workers at the recycling center and at other satellite locations and landfills. It is at these locations where he supervised women either serving community service time or as paid employees.
The charges allege that Harvel sexually assaulted at least 7 women under his supervision between 2015 and 2018. Specific allegations include that he kidnapped and sexually assaulted two women and forcibly raped one of them on two separate occasions.
During another incident in 2017, Harvel confined a woman in a locked room at a county facility where he physically pushed her onto a table and sexually assaulted her. Another incident in 2015 had Harvel approach another woman in an office where he pushed her onto a desk and raped her. Havel drove the same woman to an isolated landfill where he raped her again.
The indictment alleges several other incidents of sexual assault, including fondling the breasts and genitals of other women under his supervision and against their will.
If convicted, Harvel faces up to a life sentence in prison.
