NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A former cook is suing Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar after she claims she was fired when she asked management about why she wasn't being paid overtime.
Court documents state Cindy Galeano worked there from May 1 through September 5 of last year. The suit alleges Galeano worked over 40 hours every week, and that she legally should have been paid time and a half for anything over 40 hours.
Galeano stated she went to human resources on September 4 about not being paid overtime, and was fired the next day.
Galeano, who is being represented by Morgan & Morgan is seeking money owed plus damages.
Read the full lawsuit below:
