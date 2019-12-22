FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Those who knew the two young men who were stabbed to death in Midtown gathered at Battleground Academy in Franklin to remember them.
Cars by the dozen made their way to the school on Sunday.
It was to honor 22-year-old Clay Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni who graduated in 2016 from Battleground Academy.
"It's unreal to think of and it's hard to believe even at this moment," Roc Batten, their high school football coach said.
Batten was one of many who showed up to pay their respects. He said that speaks volumes about their impact.
"I think it just shows the love that they displayed and how they loved others," Batten said.
Batten said both men were good people with big hearts. He said Paul shined his senior year by becoming a leader in the program.
The 21 year old was getting ready to finish up at Rhodes College.
"Sense of humor guy. Lot of fun to be around, energetic. Kind of a witty personality," Batten said.
For Clay, Batten said he was humble and a hard worker. He became the starting quarterback for Long Island University.
Batten said playing sports was just a small piece of who they were. Their character is what separated them from others and what many will cherish as they grieve.
"I'm going to miss them. I'm going to truly miss them and so many people will," Batten said.
After everyone shared their stories about Paul and Clay, the school had a moment of silence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.