NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s round two and three on Friday for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Draft.
The clock is ticking down and the team has to make a pick. What’s the feel in the war room as that moment gets closer and closer?
Football coach Dave McGinnis has spent his life in the National Football League.
“Well, this is my 33rd draft. I’ve been in the room 31 times,” said McGinnis, who currently serves as an analyst for the Titans Radio Network after being a head coach for Arizona and an assistant with the Titans and other teams.
As the clock clicks down in the Titans draft room for Round 2 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, will it be a quiet or loud room?
“The closer you get to picking, the quieter the room gets,” said McGinnis. “It’s not chaos. If it’s chaos, you haven’t done your work the months before.”
The screaming and lobbying between coaches, scouts and the general manager happened months ago.
Draft day is no the time for last-minute nerves.
“It’s not nervous. The only time you get nervous is if you’re not prepared,” said McGinnis. “You’re uber-prepared for this, but you’re excited about it.”
The preparation for the draft is simple, just be sure the phone works.
“You get the player on the phone and you say ‘Are you good? We’re going to take you, are you ready to be a Titan? ‘Yes, sir.’ Bang, here it goes,” said McGinnis.
McGinnis said nothing is more exciting than actually being in that draft room.
