A former female employee in the Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk office has accused longtime clerk Richard Rooker of sexual harassment, according to court documents filed on Thursday.
In the lawsuit, she asks for $1 million in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages.
She claims that beginning in March 2006 she was called into Rooker’s office and he requested her to kiss him. She claims that after the unwanted kiss, Rooker forcefully pushed her head down to his genital area and demanded, compelled and required her to perform sexual acts. She said in the lawsuit he continued this behavior until 2018 and it occurred about once a week.
She claims she retired in 2018 in good standing, but said, according to the lawsuit, she was “constructively terminated as she was unable to cope with the hostile work environment as presented to her.”
The lawsuit claims that a great majority of the sexual encounters occurred either in Rooker’s office or in the conference room inside the Davidson County Courthouse. She also claimed that Rooker “grabbed and fondled” her breasts while in the elevator of the courthouse.
Rooker's attorney Hal Hardin said "(Rooker) is surprised and had no idea it was coming."
The plaintiff’s attorney, Steve Stephenson, told News4 the lawsuit "speaks for itself."
