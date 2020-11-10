CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A former Cheatham County Deputy has been arrested on theft charges after an investigation by TBI officials.
TBI says Deputy Williamson Johnson, at the time employed with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Department, was being investigated for the charges back in June.
According to agents, Johnson received money for the sale of firearms but never delivered them. At some point during the TBI investigation, he was no longer employed by the sheriff's office.
Johnson was then charged on November 2nd with theft and arrested on Monday. He was booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
