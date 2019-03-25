A former star Midstate football player unexpectedly died right before his senior year of college.
Family and friends of Brandon Adams still don't know how he died.
The 21 year old was a defense lineman at Georgia Tech and known to many as a gentle giant.
From the Midstate to Atlanta, Brandon Adams captured the hearts of everyone he knew.
At Brentwood Academy, he shined in athletics playing football, running track, and wrestling earning 11 high school letters.
"He's just one of those young men that you see that wants to be a part of everything we do here," Coach Jason Mathews from Brentwood Academy said.
He also performed in musicals like The Wizard of Oz. His talents took him to Georgia Tech where he majored in Business Administration and played football.
"He was one of those young men that worked from the start to the finish to get there," Coach Mathews said.
Over the weekend, family, friends, teammates, and coaches learned some startling news.
"I didn't believe it. You almost think when they say Brandon Adams has passed away, it was his father. It was his uncle. It was somebody else," Mathews said.
On Georgia Tech's campus on Monday, they held a memorial service to celebrate his life.
His former Brentwood Academy Coach said Adams' impact goes beyond his accomplishments on the field. It's the times he made people laugh and cheered them up with his bigger than life personality.
"We lost a good one. I know Georgia Tech is really sad. Brentwood Academy is really sad and there's a family mourning right now that can't hug their Brandon. I think it's important to remember them as well," Mathews said.
Family members are still in the process of finalizing funeral arrangements.
Adams' former classmates and coaches from Brentwood Academy told News4 they plan on being there.
