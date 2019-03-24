ATLANTA (WSMV) - Georgia Tech announced Sunday that defensive lineman Brandon Adams died March 23, 2019 at age 21.
Adams was a star athlete at Brentwood Academy where he earned 11 high school letters in football, track and field, and wrestling. It is unclear at this time how he died.
"On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, I offer my deepest condolences to Brandon's family and friends, including his past and present coaches, and his brothers in the Georgia Tech football family," said Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech director of athletics, in a released statement. "As we mourn the loss of such an incredible young life, we are also here to support Brandon's family and friends, his past and present coaches and his brothers within the Georgia Tech football family in any way that we can."
“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing,” said Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins in a statement. “In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader. Jennifer and I offer our thoughts, prayers and unconditional support to his parents, Lisa and Reginald, his sister, Rian, and all of his family and friends, especially his brothers in our football program.”
According to the University, Adams, a rising senior, was a business administration major who interned at the Georgia Tech Research Institute.
Former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson also issued a statement on Twitter after the announcement of Adams' passing.
Susan and I were crushed when we learned about Brandon Adams this morning. He was without a doubt one of the finest people that I’ve had the opportunity to know. He was a talented young man and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and teammates.— Paul Johnson (@CoachPCJ) March 24, 2019
