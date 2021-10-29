Former BB King's Blues Club has new owner

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There is a new owner for the former BB King's Blues Club on Second Avenue.
The property at 150 2nd Avenue North sold for $35 million. Ardent out of Atlanta sold the former blues bar to Little Big Holding, LLC. The buyer is Jeffrey Welk, the grandson of Lawrence Welk best known for the Lawrence Welk Show.
The rideshare company Lyft currently occupies the second to fifth floors of the building.
Seth Harlan at Robin Realty Company, LLC represented the seller and Eric Lynch of Parks Commercial represented the buyer. Robin Realty Company, LLC will be marketing the property for lease as we look for new tenants to take over the retail portion.
