Former BB King's Blues Club has new owner

There is a new owner for the former BB King's Blues Club on Second Avenue.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There is a new owner for the former BB King's Blues Club on Second Avenue.

The property at 150 2nd Avenue North sold for $35 million. Ardent out of Atlanta sold the former blues bar to Little Big Holding, LLC. The buyer is Jeffrey Welk, the grandson of Lawrence Welk best known for the Lawrence Welk Show.

The rideshare company Lyft currently occupies the second to fifth floors of the building.

Seth Harlan at Robin Realty Company, LLC represented the seller and Eric Lynch of Parks Commercial represented the buyer. Robin Realty Company, LLC will be marketing the property for lease as we look for new tenants to take over the retail portion.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.