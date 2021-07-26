CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A former band director with Rossview High School in Clarksville has been indicted following an investigation into stolen funds intended for a trip.
Brock Cobb failed to return at least $2,750 that he had collected for a group trip with band students to New York City in March 2020.
The trip was canceled due to COVID-19, and parents began calling the school and Cobb to voice their concerns that the amount returned to them was less than what was sent.
The Comptroller's Office initiated its investigation after school officials reported missing funds.
Cobb had kept the money for personal use and failed to account for all of the money on school collection logs, helping him conceal the misappropriation.
Cobb resigned as band director June 22, 2020.
“Tennessee school systems must ensure that teachers who collect money are following the rules,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “These rules include preparing accurate collection records and ensuring money is turned over to the cashier each day for deposit. I’m pleased to see the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is already taking steps to improve in this area.”
In July 2021, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Brock Justin Cobb on one count of theft over $2,500.
If you suspect fraud, waste, or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a report online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.