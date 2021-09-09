NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A now-former officer with the Ashland City police department has been arrested and charged with solicitation and exploitation of a minor. The investigation began after allegations of a relationship between the officer and an underage female.
The officer was identified as Benjamin Moore. Moore is no longer with the department.
Moore is charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of exploitation of a minor by electronic means, one count of Official Misconduct, and one count of tampering with evidence. Moore is currently in the Cheatham County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
