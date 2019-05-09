For more than 100 years, it's been a familiar part of downtown. Right now, it's coming down.
The Market Street Apartments building is being torn down to make way for the new Four Seasons Hotel on First Avenue. That project will be 542 feet and will change the skyline of Nashville.
Former residents of the Market Street Apartments said the demolition was inevitable, but that doesn't make it any easier to watch.
“We felt a sense of foreboding for a long time," said former resident Meredith Robinson. "Now that it’s here, it’s even harder than I thought it’d be.”
Robinson said anyone who lived at the apartments shared a love of the music and energy of downtown.
“They were bartenders, musicians, photographers," she said of the residents over the years.
It was while living in the apartments in the 1990s that Robinson met her husband.
“I had an apartment on the third floor," she remembered. "He had an apartment on the first floor.”
Today, the two have been married 20 years.
“The first buildings were built in 1909," said Robinson, looking over what was left of the structure. “We never thought it was possible to save. There was too much against that. Progress is a good thing, but it's moving so fast, we’re losing the history of the brick-and-mortar part of Nashville. That’s important too.”
In saying goodbye, former neighbors came in, leaving little messages on their old mailboxes.
“We took spray paint and wrote messages to each other," Robinson said, referencing what was written on walls inside. One of the messages read “Home Sweet Home Forever.”
“I hope that spirit of Nashville can continue on in other places, and we won’t lose that," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.