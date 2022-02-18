Lindsay Chelette

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A former addiction clinic manager in Williamson County has been charged with Tenncare fraud, drug fraud, and ID theft according to the TBI. 

According to the TBI, 38-year-old Lindsay Chelette used credentials of other doctors in her clinic to write, submit, and receive prescriptions for a family member. Officials say this happened between February 2019 and February 2021 at the Harpeth Recovery Clinic in Spring Hill. The clinic, according to the TBI, was operating without proper licensing as well. 

The TBI also alleges Chelette turned in claims to Tenncare for a patient that was deceased at the time. 

A grand jury indicted Chelette on two counts of TennCare Fraud, six counts of Prescription Drug Fraud, six counts of Identity Theft, and six counts of Forgery. She's currently in the Williamson County Jail on a $22,500 bond. 

