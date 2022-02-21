NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 15-year-old was killed Sunday afternoon by an overturned forklift, said Metro police.
According to officials, Jayden Dalton, 15, of Nashville, died Sunday afternoon when a forklift that he was allegedly playing on/operating overturned on top of him in a lot of an equipment rental business located on 505 Davidson Street.
Police said Dalton and another teen allegedly started the engines to machinery on the lot. A witness reported that Jayden was doing donuts on the forklift when it overturned.
Maplewood High school, Jayden's former school, sent out this statment:
Metro police classified his death as accidental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.