NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced Thursday that Tennessee small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis are eligible to apply for loan assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration's new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). 

The new $349 billion loan program, which was a major piece of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed by President Trump, will provide much-needed relief to small businesses and help companies keep their workers employed and sustain operations. 

The PPP is designed to assist small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses.

The SBA will fully forgive PPP loans that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll, rent, utilities and mortgage interest.

Loan forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels through June 30, 2020.

Businesses can begin applying for these loans with eligible financial institutions beginning Friday, April 3, 2020. 

