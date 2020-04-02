NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced Thursday that Tennessee small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis are eligible to apply for loan assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration's new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The new $349 billion loan program, which was a major piece of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed by President Trump, will provide much-needed relief to small businesses and help companies keep their workers employed and sustain operations.
The PPP is designed to assist small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses.
The SBA will fully forgive PPP loans that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll, rent, utilities and mortgage interest.
Loan forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels through June 30, 2020.
Businesses can begin applying for these loans with eligible financial institutions beginning Friday, April 3, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.