Foreigner, Kansas, Europe Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Foreigner is coming to Ascend Amphitheater as part of their Juke Box Hero Tour 2020 along with Kansas and Europe.

The concert will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. rain or shine. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Foreigner is best known for hits such as "Juke Box Hero," "Urgent," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," "Hot Blooded," and "Cold as Ice."

Kansas is known for hits such as "Carry on Wayward Son," "Point of Know Return," and "Dust in the Wind."

Europe is best known for hits such as "The Final Countdown," and "Carrie."

 

