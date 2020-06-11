Two years after News4 Investigates first exposed leaking brake fluid in one of the nation’s most popular pickup trucks, the automotive giant issued a recall.

The recall affects year models 2014-2017 of F-150 pickup trucks.

In 2018, News4 Investigatives first exposed how invoices and complaints to the government revealed that brake fluid was leaking out of the master cylinder and into another compartment.

News4 Investigates continued to do follow up investigations, finding reports of accidents and complaints from all over the nation.

Ford repeatedly told News4 Investigates that it was working with NHTSA on the complaints, but would not acknowledge a problem existed in the trucks.

In the recall issued Thursday, Ford did recognize the leaking brake fluid, along with acknowledging seven accidents with two injuries.

“That is extremely frustrating that it takes two years for instances as dangerous as what had happened to come to fruition,” said Chad Wampler, whose brakes failed on his 2015 Ford F150.

In a statement to News4 Investigates, a spokesman for Ford wrote in part,