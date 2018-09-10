Ford pickup drivers ask: what about the other safety issue?

Although Ford is recalling more than 2 million select 2015-2018 F-150 pickup trucks for concern about fires in seat belt mechanisms, the company is not fixing nationwide complaints of brake failures.

A News4 I-Team investigation found drivers of 2015-2016 Ford F-150s citing nearly identical complaints of sudden brake failures with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The News4 I-Team continues to find local complaints to NHTSA, including one from Brentwood where the truck was driving at 70 miles per hours and the brakes traveled to the floorboard.

Another, from East Tennessee, cites a complete brake failure with no warning.

Thompson Station resident Chad Wampler, who experienced the brake failure in his 2015 Ford F-150, recently emailed Ford, asking why the company was recalling the trucks for the seat belt issue but not addressing the brakes.

“When they're in their board room looking at potential safety defects, how in the world can that not be at the top?” Wampler said.

The initial News4 investigation into the brake failures found more than 200 complaints nationwide from drivers of 2015-2016 models.

In comparison, Ford sourced in their recall notice that only 23 complaints had been filed in the United States and Canada of failures in the seat belt mechanism that can cause sparks that could lead to smoke or fire.

A spokeswoman for Ford would only say in an email that the recall only pertains to the seat belt mechanism fires.

"When you've got this many documented cases, hundreds, with brakes going completely out. I don't get it. I don't understand,” Wampler said.

To make matters worse for Wampler, he paid $1,800 to fix the master cylinder in his 2015 pickup that many drivers believe is leaking brake fluid into another compartment.

Wampler then traded in the vehicle for a new Ford F-150 pickup, only to get the recall notice about the potential seat belt mechanism fires.