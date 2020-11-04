2016 Explorer

(WSMV) Ford Motor Company has issued a safety recall for select 2013-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles. 

According to the recall, the affected vehicles have experienced a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after completion of a prior safety recall repair. This can significantly reduce steering control that can possibly lead to a crash.

Thirteen reports of accidents and six reports of injuries have been reported to Ford related to this condition. 

Approximately 350,000 vehicles in the United States are affected by this recall. 

The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S62.

