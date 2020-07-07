ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - After reopening its doors following a two-month shutdown, many skaters have been back on the ice at the Ford Ice Centers at Antioch and Bellevue.
Time to lace up your skates! @FordIceCenter Antioch and Bellevue have reopened with limited programming and new safety protocols. Details: https://t.co/84Q5AL7hBz pic.twitter.com/tqyfXIii3k— WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) June 24, 2020
While reopening on limited programming, the center say its following Mayor Cooper's reopening plan by putting new safety guidelines in place.
Some of the new health measures include:
- Limiting the number of participants in our programs
- More time between programs to clean and get participants in and out of the building
- Dedicated cleaning crews in the facility while the building is open and deep cleaning and sanitizing the building every night
- Coaches wearing face coverings on the ice
- Face coverings will be worn by everyone when in the facility (not on the ice for certain programs)
Big Joe on the Go is checking out the Ford Ice Center in Antioch this morning to find out more on these safety measures.
Click here for more information on the Ford Ice Centers at Antioch and Bellevue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.