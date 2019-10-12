NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The new Ford Ice Center is officially up and running in Bellevue after holding a grand opening on Saturday.
This is the second Ford Ice Center location to open in the area, the other location is in the Hickory Hollow Mall area of Antioch which opened five years ago. The owners of the ice centers hope this will get more people interested in hockey.
"The ultimate goal is getting as many people playing as we can on the ice, so that's what we try to do is break that boundary of interest," said Danny Butler, VP and GM of Ford Ice Center.
The new ice center will also include a bar and restaurant as well as breakfast on weekends for people who want to get out on the ice early. They will also host viewing parties to Nashville Predators games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.