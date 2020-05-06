Wednesday is National Nurses Day. With that, we want to join in celebrating these front line heroes.
For a nurse, it's those extra minutes spent in a hospital room, those extra minutes of being a kind, compassionate voice, that can make all the difference in the world to a patient.
"I've had patients crying in their hospital beds saying, 'I wish you could just lay here and stay with me,'" said Ashley McNeil, a nurse at TriStar Skyline Medical Center. "They're so lonely, and they're scared."
McNeil told us nurses all over the city hear those same words during a time that can feel very dark to patients in Nashville. In that dark, McNeil said her purpose is to be a light shining at her hospital.
With the coronavirus, patients have to miss birthdays, anniversaries. They have to be alone. That's where McNeil steps in.
"I'm going the extra mile to make them feel comfortable, whether that means FaceTiming with family members, getting them things that remind them of home, whether that be a Coca Cola they drink with their lunch every day or if they're like, 'I'd like a chocolate cake,'" said McNeil. "It's just taking that extra time sitting at their bedside, just talking to them. It's stepping in as that family member and comforting them when they don't have someone."
