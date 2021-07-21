NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This is the final week of the Fraternal Order of Police summer camp for the 50 kids who were selected to spend a week of their summer with law enforcement.

Throughout the year, officers select kids when they respond to calls in the community to participate in the camp. While at camp, the kids get to experience traditional camp activities like sports and swimming.

What is special is the experience the campers get by spending time with police department K9's, aviation, equestrian, and SWAT units.

On Wednesday, campers got a special visit from Nashville's Chief John Drake where he answered questions and met with the campers.

Its so neat that they feel like they can ask any question they want and that shows its not scripted," Chief Drake said. "We want to hear what's on their minds and we can answer their questions and I really loved it."

Director of FOP Camp Allen Herald told News4 that the overall purpose of the camp is about establishing relationships with kids in the community.

"That's what its all about us building friendships with these kids to where they're not scared of us when were out on the street," Herald said.

The goal of the camp in part aims to help kids in underserved communities. The camp is free for all of the families with all expenses being paid for by donations.