NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is recovering from injuries after a large group of people on off-road vehicles reportedly drove recklessly downtown on Broadway on Saturday afternoon, one of which dragged him down the street.
Metro Police said Sergeant John Bourque is recovering at home after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Bourque was dragged by a four-wheeler; one of dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs, and other off-road vehicles that Metro Police said recklessly traveled on Broadway in front of Bridgestone Arena late Saturday afternoon.
According to Metro Police, one of the vehicles struck another vehicle not in the group and that's when Sergeant Bourque responded.
On Sunday morning, the Fraternal Order of Police released a statement abou the incident:
Our officers remain committed to their mission to promote a safe and peaceful environment in Nashville. This is another example of the many risks and sacrifices associated with accomplishing that mission. This blatant disregard for the safety of our community and those who serve it cannot be tolerated. We are confident that the MNPD will endeavor to identify and charge all who were involved in this reckless and willful act of endangerment. Furthermore, it is imperative for Nashville's leadership to send a clear message to this community that the safety of Nashvillians and its public servants must be a priority well above the lawlessness that caused several injuries to our officers and cost Nashville taxpayers thousands of unnecessary dollars.
The suspects reportedly fled the scene in an unknown direction. Dashcam footage obtained by a News4 employee showed one person in the group being arrested at the scene. It is unclear what charges that person will face.
Here are more photos of the driver of the 4 wheeler who dragged Sgt. John Bourque as he was working on Broadway. Recognize this person? Please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 anonymously. Callers qualify for a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/TVzxarlkno— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 17, 2019
One of the people involved with the group on Saturday, Ricardo Suarez, filmed the incident on Facebook Live. Suarez was previously interviewed by News4 after he filmed a group blocking traffic and doing donuts on Interstate 24 back in February. Suarez maintained he was not involved with the group when originally interviewed, and it is unclear if the group on Saturday is the same group involved in the I-24 incident.
If you have any information regarding the rest of the suspects, you're asked to call Metro Police immediately at (615) 742-7463. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
