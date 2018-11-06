NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley and the Fraternal Order of Police have responded to the voter support for a Community Oversight Board.
“The people of Nashville have spoken. As I’ve said all along, I will support this amendment, and I will start by meeting with involved parties as early as next week," said Mayor Briley in a prepared statement.
The fraternal order of police tells News4 in a statement that although they remain firm that "this board will only create a divide between law enforcement and the public, we recognize that the voters have spoken, and we will respect the rule of law and the will of the people we serve."
Amendment 1, which called for the Community Oversight Board, came about after officer-involved shooting incidents. The committee behind the push for the board, Community Oversight Now, pushed for a board where community members would investigate potential police misconduct.
Community Oversight Now has not released a statement about the win at the time of this writing, but has retweeted numerous people celebrating the win on their Twitter account.
