Metro Councilman John Cooper has announced his candidacy for Nashville mayor.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville's Fraternal Order of Police is endorsing candidate John Cooper for Mayor of Nashville, in a statement by Cooper released to News4 on Monday morning.

"I am honored to be endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police. Keeping people safe is the first job of govern-ment. Policing is a difficult and noble profession and the rank and file should be treated fairly by their superi-ors, just as the citizenry at large deserve to be treated fairly. It is the job of the mayor to set clear goals, pro-vide the resources necessary, and hold people accountable for results," said Cooper.

In FOP's official statement, they say Cooper's leadership and integrity while on Metro Council were one of the reasons for their endorsement.

"The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police is proud to have endorsed Councilman John Cooper for Mayor. His leadership and integrity on the council led him to be one of the most well-respected members of that body. He has committed to ensure the priorities of Nashville, and its employees, are restored through responsible fiscal management, constant communication and strong leadership. We look forward to partnering with him as he works to restore the values of Nashville’s neighborhoods and prioritizing the safety of our communities."

Cooper is running against incumbent Mayor David Briley in August.

