Nashville's population is higher than ever and yet the city has fewer police officers.
The Fraternal Order of Police president, James Smallwood, said in February of 2018 Metro had 1,423. In February of 2019 they had 1,408.
While some are retiring, several others are leaving for other departments like Franklin, Greenbrier and Spring Hill.
"If we have less officers on the streets, it's going to take them longer to get to your house when you call.
Smallwood blamed a number of things including the new community oversight board, the District Attorney, and the lack of promised raises.
"They don't feel like they're supported by their administration and they're walking out the door and going to other police departments where, they might make a little less money, but they'll get more support from the city or the department they work for," said Smallwood.
Mayor David Briley said he's already working with the police chief to do something about it.
"I just met with him today to talk about compensation for the department, about increasing the starting pay, if we can, for new recruits so we can build the class up more quickly," said Briley.
Meanwhile residents worry about the experience that's already been lost and how long it will take to train new officers when the city is already in need.
"I hope Metro can get it together so we can be in a safe place," said one resident.
