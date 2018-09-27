Billboards are up across the city as a result of the News4 I-Team investigation into Mayor David Briley giving raises to staffers in his office.
As reported, rank and file city employees did not get cost of living increases as they were promised.
The Fraternal Order of Police placed the billboards, with a quote on top from the I-Team’s Nancy Amons’ interview with Briley.
The quote said “People who got the increases undertook additional responsibilities.”
Then it said the police and fire departments undertook additional responsibilities citing the increase in population and calls for service and the decrease in staffing.
