The billboards, paid for by the Fraternal Order of Police, say "Briley's budget fills department requests when you're watching, takes it back when your not.
Ask Mayor Briley about his $2.5 million public safety shell game."
They're referring, in part, to the 6.4% pay increases promised for new police recruits.
So we asked Mayor Briley, "does the budget include those raises?"
"It sure does and I wish the Fraternal Order of Police had reached out to us before they did their press release. We could have explained it to them and they would have understood clearly that it does," said Briley.
Then we asked if the money for those raises will come from the general fund or the police department's budget.
"Well, that's the same thing," said Briley.
"This is the shell game we're talking about. It's not funded in the police department's budget. Everybody has asked the city to provide an analysis on those numbers. They're not answering any questions the way they need to be answering them so that everybody understands this in a transparent manner," said Fraternal Order of Police president James Smallwood.
News4 obtained an email sent from the police department's finance department to the city's finance department saying, "our analysis shows that the 6.43% pay increases...were not provided" and "please advise on how to resolve this budgetary issue."
We're told they haven't heard back.
As for the timing of this, now very public, budget battle, it's happening in the middle of the mayoral election.
Briley is hoping to keep his seat.
The FOP is backing John Cooper.
"They just misunderstood and if they'd spent some time talking to us they would have figured it out, but I think they were more interested in the politics of an election than they were getting the facts," said Briley.
"We're not interested in a political agenda at all. We're interested in the truth. We're interested in making sure our budget is funded and that our police officers are taken care of so that we can continue serving this community and that's not happening right now," said Smallwood.
