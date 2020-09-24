Football game between Hillwood, McGavock postponed due to COVID

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The football game scheduled for Friday night between Hillwood and McGavock schools has been postponed after a reported case of COVD-19.
The Hillwood High principal Dr. Steve Sheaffer informed parents of the postponement in a letter on Thursday night.
"We were all looking forward to a return to the field of competition that our players and coaches have been working so hard to get ready for," Sheaffer said in the letter. "However, the safety of our team and that of our fellow MNPS team must come first as we work to further assess the risk and exposure to players and staff."
Sheaffer added this year has been "one of the most challenging and frustrating in their lives." But, he encouraged everyone to continue "wearing your masks, practicing social-distancing, and being considerate of how our actions might impact those around us."
