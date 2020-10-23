TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - It's time for another Football Friday!
As the high school football season continues into its tenth week, this morning our Big Joe on the Go is at Tullahoma High School.
Despite everything going on and the uncertainties that have arisen this year, the Wildcats have been playing one of their best seasons yet.
The team holds an undefeated 8-0 record on the season as they look ahead to their big game against Nolensville tonight. At stake is the regional championship.
Tullahoma Head Coach John Olive said the team has taken things one step at a time this season.
"Our theme has been just roll with the punches, adjust," Olive said. "As you know, it's a crazy year, you get games canceled, we've had restrictions on how to practice all the way through the summer. So it's just been one of those years where you've gotta take the punch and adjust and then go play."
This morning the Tullahoma marching band is rocking, the cheerleaders are bringing the energy and Joe is ready for another great Football Friday.
