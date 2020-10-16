SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - It's hard to believe, but it is already the ninth week of high school football here in Tennessee.
Once again, tonight features some big games including one down in Williamson County between Summit High School and Shelbyville Central.
That's where our Big Joe on the Go is this morning, talking to coaches and getting into the Football Friday spirit with the Summit cheerleaders and marching band.
"You're grateful you can play every Friday night, that's what we tell the kids," said Head Coach Brian Coleman. "Just be excited about playing, you never know what could happen the next week."
Summit will host Shelbyville as the school hosts a special Homecoming night.
"It's a huge game for us," Coach Coleman said. "It's for the regional championship and it's homecoming, coaches always love the homecoming feel."
"It's fun, you get the support and you get the crowd support, you got the cheerleaders and the band, so that makes Homecoming fun for sure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.