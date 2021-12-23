NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Fans have mixed reactions about COVID concerns and the rise in cases ahead of the Titans and 49ers game at Nissan Stadium on Thursday.

This Thursday Night Football game is happening as COVID cases go up across the country and right here in Nashville.

Fans of both teams were ready to cheer on their teams. There was a lot of excitement for that.

“I am worried with Derek Henry being out. That’s all I’m going to say about. I’m just excited about coming to the game,” said Wade Stinson, a Titans fan.

“Tennessee got a lot of players out, so I’m feeling pretty good. Now if ya’ll had Henry, I’d be a little bit nervous,” said Bill Ingram, a San Francisco 49ers Fan who flew from Dallas to Nashville for the game.

Thursday’s game comes on the heels of the city of Nashville seeing a 10% increase in COVID 19 cases.

“Do I have a little concern? yes a little bit,” said Ingram.

Nissan stadium rolled back COVID protocols when COVID numbers were low. News 4 asked a spokesperson for the Tennessee Titans if they were considering any extra protocols for the game as cases increase. They sent a response saying:

“We are very thankful to be a large, outdoor venue and to have the support of an ongoing dialogue between Metro Nashville Health and other local and national health experts. At this time we have not implemented any changes to our health and safety policies, but are prepared to be flexible as those health experts advise us.”

News 4 asked fans of both teams if they had concerns about being in a packed stadium with cases on the rise

“I think it’s going to keep spreading regardless. I mean all people can do is keep their distance, wash your hands and I mean take all the precautions that you can,” said Micah Rines, a local 49ers fan.

“For some people, I get that they’re very at risk I get. But for someone like me, completely healthy, I’m not worried at all,” said Stinson a Titans fan.

“I’m going to wear my mask the whole time at the game. Never going to take it off,” said Ingram. “It’s supposed to be about 48 degrees, so I’ll have my gloves on, so I don’t have to worry about touching anything.”

Right now, there are over 3600 active COVID19 cases in Nashville.