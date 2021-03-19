NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As many of us feel the stress of the pandemic or everyday challenges, we sometimes head to the kitchen to cope.
There are several foods that can help decrease anxiety and tension.
First up, according to Dr. Susan Albers, psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic, is mandarin oranges.
Besides the Vitamin C, there's another benefit.
"Make sure you take a nice deep whiff of that orange,” Dr. Albers said. “Studies have shown that citrus aroma is actually calming and soothing.”
Next, go for pumpkin seeds. They're packed with magnesium.
“Magnesium is really important for helping to relax and calm our bodies. Studies have shown that people who have low magnesium actually have higher anxiety levels,” Dr. Albers said.
If you struggle with emotional eating, two Brazil nuts each day may also help.
“They are full of selenium, and selenium helps to regulate our thyroid, and our thyroid runs everything in our body from our temperature, to our mood, to our sleep and also our metabolism," Dr. Albers said.
And if stress is keeping you up at night – Dr. Albers added that tart cherries, or cherry juice, may help ease your mind.
“Drinking a glass before you go to bed can be helpful in helping you get to sleep and also reducing that inflammation in the body,” she said.
Something else to consider: Dr. Albers also says adding cinnamon to food can help regulate blood sugar, and its scent may also make you feel less stressed.
