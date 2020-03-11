People across Middle Tennessee are still healing after last week’s deadly tornado.
One local business owner is giving back to those who lost it all.
Patrick Lanier and his wife Katherine own ‘Lip Smackin Creations’ food truck.
Lanier said he can relate to victims of the tornado.
“In 2002 I wasn’t living right and I lost everything. The federal government came in and indicated me and took everything. That was a storm for me. I was in the federal system for 14 and a half years straight,” said Lanier.
Lanier said he had to do something to help victims of the tornado.
“Once I woke up and seen what I had took place in Nashville I instantly got emotional. I could identify with a person who lost their house and everything.”
Lanier said he jumped into action.
“We fed 250 people on the first day and like 300 on the next day.”
He said is also handing out toiletries for victims.
Lanier has the front of the food truck loaded with items.
Lanier said he hopes kindness is heard around.
The only way we are going to be able to build Nashville strong back is in unity, hand to hand that’s the only way.”
